CCISD adds three remote-learning only days to 2020-2021 school calendar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced Wednesday they added three remote-learning only days to the current school year calendar.

On Feb.15, April 1, and May 28, all students in CCISD will learn asynchronously in order for teachers to have additional collaborative time, district officials said.

You can view the updated calendar on the CCISD website.

District officials said they understand that additional remote days may inconvenience some families, but they are "confident that supporting our teachers during this difficult time ultimately benefits students."

Barring needs due to the pandemic or unexpected weather days, CCISD officials said they no further plans to adjust the 2020-2021 school calendar.