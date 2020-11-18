Corpus Christi ISD adopts new mask guideline to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

CCISD students and staff are allowed to use face shields if they chose to do so, but they must also wear a disposable or cloth mask underneath the shield.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD has updated their campus policy in accordance with new CDC mask guidelines. One major clarification: face shields should not be worn alone.

"Face shields are really meant to prevent splatter to the face or eyes, not really to be used in isolation" says Jennifer Arismendi, executive director of instructional support for the district.

The CDC also now says multi-layered cloth masks are 70% effective in preventing viral spread. These are now recommended along with disposable masks.

Arismendi says the district wants parents, students, and staff to know they are keeping up with the latest research and recommendations.

"We understand that there's fear. We're in a pandemic. It's a scary time. We understand that," said Arismendi.

If parents have questions about these or any other district policies, there's a let's talk link on the districts homepage.

