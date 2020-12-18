Meet the new Corpus Christi ISD elementary school principals

The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced four new elementary school campus principals Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced four new elementary school campus principals Friday. Each will be in their new positions when the district reopens following Winter Break.

Kelsie Morris will be the principal of Zachary Kolda Elementary School, following the retirement of founding principal Josie Alvarez.

“Mrs. Morris is an exceptionally strong leader in our district,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “We know the Cadets will welcome her with open arms.”

Morris has been the principal of Stanley Kostoryz Elementary School since 2017. A proud graduate of W.B. Ray High School, Morris earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She also holds a master’s in counseling and a master’s in educational administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Stevie Rae Garcia, who has served as an assistant principal at Kostoryz since 2017, is the school’s new principal. Garcia holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She has been with the district since 2013, serving as a teacher at Club Estates Elementary School prior to her promotion to assistant principal.

“The committee valued Mrs. Garcia’s leadership growth during her time as an assistant principal at Kostoryz,” Hernandez said. “Her experience, energy and enthusiasm are a great fit for the Tigers community.”

Dr. Marcos Aguilera, who has served as an assistant principal at Elliott Grant Middle School since 2015, will be Fred R. Sanders Elementary School’s new principal, following Dr. Criselda Castillo’s taking the helm at Sterling B. Martin Middle School.

Aguilera holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston, and earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. He began working in CCISD in 1998, serving as a math teacher at Foy H. Moody High School and, later, as a secondary mathematics specialist at the district level.

“Dr. Aguilera has a strong history of leadership in our district,” Hernandez said. ”I share the committee’s confidence that his dedication to the CCISD community will ensure a smooth transition at Sanders.”

Veronica Molina (not pictured), who is an assistant principal at Dorothy Adkins Middle School, has been named principal of C.P. Yeager Elementary School, following the retirement of Tammy Gathright. Molina holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University. With 18 years of service in the district, her experience includes teaching, district-level work in positive intervention behavior support and five years as assistant principal at William B. Travis Elementary School.

“Mrs. Molina has demonstrated a thorough grasp of effective campus leadership,” Hernandez said. “We are grateful to have a leader with her experience at Yeager.”

The district congratulates Miss Alvarez and Mrs. Gathright on their retirement, and thanks them for their service (34 years and 25 years with CCISD, respectively) to the district.

Dec. 18 is the final day of classes prior to the district’s winter break.

All campuses and district offices will be closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Classes resume Monday, Jan. 4.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.