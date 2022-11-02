Corpus Christi ISD bans Valentine's Day gifts, candy from campuses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your child wants to exchange Valentine's Day candy or gifts Monday, they will have to find time to do it before or after school.
Several schools in the district have made posts on social media reminding parents that any Valentine's Day deliveries will not be allowed, along with gifts students may bring for friends.
"We are trying to limit unnecessary distractions that may hinder our Cudas from excelling!" Grant Middle School posted to their Facebook page.
A post from Carroll High School said that the policy is due to CCISD's Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.
Student's may still purchase Candygrams from their school to be sent to friends, if the school is offering them.
