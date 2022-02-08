Corpus Christi ISD conducting technology check Wednesday

All devices that aren't brought back will be deactivated and unusable.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During the pandemic, Corpus Christi ISD issued district-owned Chromebooks and other technology supplies so that students could learn from home.

Those devices must be returned to the student's campus tomorrow, Wednesday Feb. 9. The devices will be reissued to students that need the devices, CCISD officials said in a phone call to parents.

The district asked parents to ensure the asset tag and serial number on each device is visible.

All devices that aren't brought in will be deactivated and unusable.

CCISD will be conducting a district-wide device check on Wednesday, February 9.

