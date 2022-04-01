Corpus Christi ISD reports 150 students, 49 staff members with COVID-19 on first day back

Schools re-opened after winter break on Jan. 3.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Corpus Christi ISD reopens campuses after the winter break, a surge in COVID-19 in the area is keeping some students and staff members home.

The district reported 150 students and 49 staff members with positive COVID-19 cases on Jan 3.

The district keeps a COVID-19 case count update for each campus on their website, which is updated daily.

Nueces County is currently dealing with a surge of COVID-19 infections, most likely from the omicron variant, officials said.

Health experts urge parents to get their kids vaccinated, have them wear masks and stay home when they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

The district said they are working with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District to provide vaccination clinics for students.

Corpus Christi ISD will partner with the Nueces County Public Health District to offer COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and... Posted by Corpus Christi Independent School District on Monday, January 3, 2022

Parents can pre-register their children here to receive a vaccine.

In Kleberg County, schools such as Kingsville ISD, Driscoll, Freer, and Bishop are delaying the start of school after the winter break to try and slow the spread of the virus.

Corpus Christi ISD Chief Instructional Support Officer Jennifer Arismendi said the district is taking all of the proper precautions while re-opening schools

Arismendi said CCISD monitored the information during the break, and that all of the districts mitigation efforts were taken into consideration before they re-opened the schools.

