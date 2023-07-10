Corpus Christi ISD opens applications for Free After-School Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents of Corpus Christi ISD students who need after-school care can now apply for a free program with the district.
The Free After-School Program application is now open on the district's website.
Students from kindergarten to 5th grade are eligible for the program.
Eligible schools include:
- Allen
- Berlanga
- Cullen Place
- Early Childhood Development Center
- Fannin
- Garcia
- Gibson
- Hicks
- Houston
- Kostoryz
- Los Encinos
- Menger
- Metro E
- Moore
- Oak Park
- Shaw
- Travis
- Yeager
- Zavala
Anyone with further questions can call 361-695-7528 or e-mail candi.callas@ccisd.us
