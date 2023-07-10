x
Corpus Christi ISD opens applications for Free After-School Program

Students from kindergarten to 5th grade are eligible for the program.
Credit: Corpus Christi ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents of Corpus Christi ISD students who need after-school care can now apply for a free program with the district. 

The Free After-School Program application is now open on the district's website.

Students from kindergarten to 5th grade are eligible for the program.

Eligible schools include:

  • Allen
  • Berlanga
  • Cullen Place 
  • Early Childhood Development Center
  • Fannin
  • Garcia
  • Gibson
  • Hicks
  • Houston
  • Kostoryz
  • Los Encinos
  • Menger
  • Metro E
  • Moore
  • Oak Park
  • Shaw
  • Travis
  • Yeager
  • Zavala

Anyone with further questions can call 361-695-7528 or e-mail candi.callas@ccisd.us

