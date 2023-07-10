Corpus Christi ISD opens applications for Free After-School Program

Students from kindergarten to 5th grade are eligible for the program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents of Corpus Christi ISD students who need after-school care can now apply for a free program with the district.

The Free After-School Program application is now open on the district's website.

Eligible schools include:

Allen

Berlanga

Cullen Place

Early Childhood Development Center

Fannin

Garcia

Gibson

Hicks

Houston

Kostoryz

Los Encinos

Menger

Metro E

Moore

Oak Park

Shaw

Travis

Yeager

Zavala

Anyone with further questions can call 361-695-7528 or e-mail candi.callas@ccisd.us

