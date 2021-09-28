Masks remain optional, but are encouraged, in Corpus Christi schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from Sept. 24, the day the mask mandate ended in CCISD schools.
Last month the Corpus Christi ISD began a 30-day mask mandate, from August 24 to September 24.
The mask mandate ended last Friday and CCISD school board members did not address instating a new mandate at the board meeting Monday.
Officials say the mandate was not on the agenda, and therefore was not discussed.
This meeting comes in wake of an extended weekend. Face masks are still strongly encouraged by the district as students return to class.
The district has reported 2,031 cases of COVID since the start of the school year. 1,839 are student cases. 192 are staff. Click here for more information.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Why it's more important than ever to get the flu shot this year
- COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids 5-11, Pfizer says
- Grab the family! CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field is back
- San Patricio County teen kills family, sends pics on social media before suicide
- Baby girl born to widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing
- Gov. Abbott designates Port Aransas as 'Music Friendly Community'
- Fort Hood honors its Hispanic Soldiers in letter for National Hispanic Heritage Month