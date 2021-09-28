Masks remain optional, but are encouraged, in Corpus Christi schools

CCISD school board members continue to discuss COVID-19 related items but have not discussed extending the mask mandate.

Last month the Corpus Christi ISD began a 30-day mask mandate, from August 24 to September 24.

The mask mandate ended last Friday and CCISD school board members did not address instating a new mandate at the board meeting Monday.

Officials say the mandate was not on the agenda, and therefore was not discussed.

This meeting comes in wake of an extended weekend. Face masks are still strongly encouraged by the district as students return to class.

The district has reported 2,031 cases of COVID since the start of the school year. 1,839 are student cases. 192 are staff. Click here for more information.

