Corpus Christi ISD officials will contact trace, notify parents of positive COVID cases

Remote instruction is possible for students in quarantine but will only be available for up to 20 days a year, a letter to parents said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD will contact trace, notify parents of positive cases and keep an online database of COVID-19 numbers in the district this school year, a letter to parents Monday said.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released guidance last week which did not require contact tracing or notifications of positive cases, concerning some parents.

District officials said they share the community's concern about the Delta variant and urge all students 12 and older to get the vaccination. The letter said the district will "highly encourage all students and staff to wear a mask while at school and in the community."

Due to a lack of state funding, continuous virtual learning will not be available this year. However, if a student is in quarantine, that student will be able to participate in remote instruction, the letter said. The number of days a student can participate virtually is capped at 20 for the entire year, the letter said.

The district is asking for support for the students and respect for the safety measures put in place.

