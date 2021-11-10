Corpus Christi ISD police highlight importance of prevention safety protocols

"We practice for response because we have to, but my fervent wish is that we never have to respond to a situation like that,” said CCISD Chief of Police Kirby Warnke

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD campuses are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of students.

Chief of CCISD Police Department, Kirby Warnke takes the safety, and well being of students very seriously with his department’s motto.

“Our motto is protecting our future. Precious cargo on board at these campuses and our job is to make sure everyone gets home safe, and we like to make sure that we’re equipped to do so,” Warnke said.

Additionally, Warnke said his team is prepared for anything that could endanger the lives of students or staff.

“I think of us as a very progressive police department when it comes to the ways we try to protect our students and staff,” Warnke said. “We’ll look at everything, all the best practices and if there’s something we’re not doing that we need to do then we’ll definitely incorporate it to the way we operate.”

Warnke has been in school policing for 24 years and has seen it evolve before his very eyes.

“My career started before Columbine and that revolutionized the way we do things, and it’s been a series of leaps forward in the way we do business,” Warnke said.

And because of tragedies like Columbine and similar events, Warnke continues to make sure officers here with CCISD have the resources and tools they need.

“We do rigorous active shooter training throughout the summer, and in the school year,” Warnke said.

it's something no one wants to think about, but Warnke said prevention and staying on the alert is key to keeping campuses safe.