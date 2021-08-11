Corpus Christi ISD reports 49 student, six staff cases of COVID-19 in district

School started Tuesday, August 10.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students went back to school in Corpus Christi on Tuesday. As promised, the district has updated their COVID-19 dashboard to show the number of cases in each school.

As of Wednesday, the district is reporting 49 students and six staff member COVID-19 cases.

The dashboard said four of the six staff members work in non-campus jobs.

Carroll High School and Adkins Middle School have the largest number of cases on campuses, with 5 each.

District officials said they share the community's concern about the Delta variant and urge all students 12 and older to get the vaccination.

We will continue to update the data on the COVID-19 cases in local schools.

