Corpus Christi ISD reports 961 COVID-19 cases in district, mask mandate implemented for 30 days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD is close to hitting 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in schools since school began on August 10. That breaks down to 867 students and 94 staff members that have tested positive, according to the CCISD case count webpage.

Tuesday, citing high numbers in schools, CCISD said they will begin requiring masks on all district property beginning Thursday, August 26. Parents can opt their child out by requesting an opt-out form from the school, CCISD said. These forms must be turned in by Monday, August 30.

The district will also begin to notify parents when someone in their child's classroom tests positive for COVID-19. This will replace the daily campus count letters to parents, CCISD said.

The district continues to encourage those 12 and older to get vaccinated for the virus.

