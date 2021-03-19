Corpus Christi ISD responds to new CDC social distancing guidance in schools

The CDC has relaxed social distancing guidelines for schools from 6 to 3 feet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control Friday relaxed their social distancing guidelines for schools. The CDC now says it is safe for students to be 3 feet away from each other, as long as masks are worn and teachers still go by the 6 feet rule.

Corpus Christi ISD officials said they are reviewing the new guidelines, but no immediate change will be made.

"Any changes for students will be gradual," Leann Libby with CCISD said. "All protocols for adults remain in place."

Libby explained that safety measures they have been using, including hybrid learning, desk shields and masks, have been effective.

"We will review current CDC guidance to gauge how it fits into our established protocols to safeguard health while supporting learning," Libby said.

Libby said it is important that all students and staff feel safe while on campus.

