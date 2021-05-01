CCISD reports 37 new COVID-19 cases among staff members in one day

On Monday, Jan. 4 the district reported 133 staff had tested positive for the virus. Today, the district is reporting 169 staff members affected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A total of 169 Corpus Christi Independent School District staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 37 cases from the 132 cases reported Monday, according to the district's reporting website.

The district updates its COVID-19 data every day for Corpus Christi schools.

Just last week Dr. Nancy Vera, President of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers, said she asked CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez to delay the start of face-to-face instruction for the first two weeks of the new year. The superintendent told 3News they are paying close attention to the numbers, but they have not decided to make any changes right now.

We have reached out to CCISD for comment. This is a developing story, stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.