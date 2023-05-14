x
Corpus Christi native Julian Delgado wins National Golden Gloves competition

Delgado has only been in the ring for less than two years and accomplished his latest goal on the national scale.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Julian Delgado walked away from the National Golden Gloves competition in Philadelphia as a winner.

3NEWS spoke with him 6 weeks ago after he left a special message in hopes to make his hometown proud, and that's just what he did.

