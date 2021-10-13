Corpus Christi Police Department K9s enjoying retirement

The two K9s have spent many years fighting crime with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two special Corpus Christi Police Department officers are now enjoying retirement.

K9 Quina has been with the department since 2015. Tanja, since 2014.

Both were honored at the Corpus Christi Police Department Wednesday as they retire.

K9 Quina’s largest single day currency detection was $280,000.00 while assisting the Drug Enforcement Agency on an operation. During her career, Quina had numerous illicit drug seizures, in one day she had three separate K9 assists totaling 150 pounds of narcotics on the three different investigations.

Quina also participated in numerous presentations for CCPD's local youth during career days, Red Ribbon week campaigns, and served as a great bridging tool between CCPD and local youth.

Quina was given to retired Senior Officer Sean Orsak so that they could enjoy retirement together.

During her career, K9 Tanja was responsible for the seizure of $700,000 in U.S. Currency and over 5 Million dollars of illegal narcotics (street value).

K9 Tanja was retired in Jan 2019 due to an illness she contacted while working. Tanja has recovered and is currently enjoying retirement with Sen. Officer Chris Lynch and his wife Melissa Lynch.

Congratulations to K9s Quina and Tanja on jobs well done, enjoy your retirement!

