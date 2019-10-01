CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are a dog lover and are looking to do something different this week, the dog show could be the answer.

The Corpus Christi Kennel Club Dog Show will run from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily starting Thursday until Sunday, Jan. 13.

During the dog show, hundreds of dogs and their owners from all around the Coastal Bend will have the opportunity to compete and show off their dogs' abilities.

"I think the overall is just fun. Sometimes you hit certain milestones like one of your dogs hit best in show and you know, that is always really fun," contestant Madison Schlageo said.

The Kennel Club Dog Show will be in its 75th year and is free and open to the public.