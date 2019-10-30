CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready to soar high! The annual Kite Fit Festival is returning to Corpus Christi!

In partnership with the Mayor's Fitness Council and the City-County Health District, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is inviting people to come out and fly their kites.

The goal of the event is to get the community engaged and encourage them to spend more time outdoors.

"It's an opportunity for families to get engaged, enjoy the outdoors, and learn about community resources available for persons of all ages," said Lisa Oliver of the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department.

The event runs from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Water's Edge Park in Corpus Christi. For more information, you can call 361-826-PLAY or click here.

