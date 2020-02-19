CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two more lawsuits have been filed against the Houston Astros, and this time by a Corpus Christi law firm.

The law firm is taking dead aim at the Astros because of the cheating scandal that has enveloped the team. Lawyers are demanding the refund of money spent by fans to see Astros games.

Lawfirm of Hilliard Martinez and Gonzales is joining other legal firms from around the country in bringing their lawsuit against the Astros.

The lawsuit is on behalf of fans, and once the law firm is done, they believe they will have filed a total of five class action-style lawsuits over the Astros cheating scandal.

"Those tickets, in our opinion, are based off a lie," attorney John Duff said.

According to Duff, fans who bought tickets to Astros games feel they were duped into watching dishonest games.

"Everyone who went to those games, it was not a fair game, it was essentially rigged there was no point in buying those tickets, so we want to get those people compensated," Duff said.

Three Major League Baseball managers and one General Manager have lost their jobs over the Astros illegally stealing catcher's signs during the 2017 season.

Some baseball fans are suing because they feel duped after paying to go to Minute Maid Park in Houston and believing they were watching an honest game of baseball.

"It's not just the tickets, some people spent $6,000 per seat, it's not just the ticket it's everything that leads up to going to the game being there coming home," Duff said.

"Depending on how that shakes out, there might be some more litigation against the Red Sox as well," Duff said.

