Corpus Christi to open daytime warming centers Friday as it looks to expand shelters in 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday it will open 14 warming centers on Friday to give people a place to keep warm during daytime hours. Temperatures could be as low as the mid to high 20s. High temperatures Friday could stay in the 30s.
Stay tuned to Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt and team as they continue to give updates on this Arctic cold front that will lead to three straight days of freezing temperatures in our viewing area.
These daytime warming centers will all be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Open Friday only:
- Oveal Williams Senior Center 1414 Martin Luther King Dr 826-2305
- Northwest Senior Center 9725 Up River Rd 826-2320
- Zavala Senior Center 515 Osage St 826-3099
- Greenwood Senior Center 4040 Greenwood Dr 826-1368
- Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton St 826-3138
- Anita & W.T. Neyland Library 1230 Carmel Pkwy 826-2370
- Janet F. Harte Library 2629 Waldron 826-2310
Open Friday and Saturday:
- Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham Rd 826-2330
- Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely Dr 826-2345
- Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner Dr 826-2340
- Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library 5930 Brockhampton Dr 826-2360
- Owen R. Hopkins Library 3202 McKinzie Rd 826-2350
- La Retama Library 805 Comanche St 826-7055
- Ben F. McDonald Library 4044 Greenwood Dr 826-2356
The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority plans to offer free transportation to and from the warming centers. Staff at the warming centers also plan to give everyone blankets, socks and hats.
These are not homeless shelters, however, so people will have to leave by 6 p.m. and will be given information on local homeless shelters. All city homeless shelters are expected to be at capacity.
Corpus Christi to double bed capacity at Salvation Army homeless shelter in 2023
The Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday approved the allocation of COVID-19 relief funding for 120 permanent beds to be added to our local Salvation Army.
However, those beds will not be in the Corpus Christi area until next year.
Jennifer Buxton with the city's Neighborhood Services Department said the approval of the permanent beds will be a tremendous help to those who are currently homeless.
"Instead of it being overflow, those beds are going to be permanent so people can take advantage of that," she said. "Since they are permanent, it gives people the opportunity to take a beat, get into programs, get an ID if one is needed, to access mental health services, and get into housing programs. It really is that first step to get people into that permanent solution."
The city told 3NEWS that the additional beds will become available this summer.
