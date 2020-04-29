COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Attractions Opening

U.S.S. Lexington - May 18 (tentative)

Texas State Aquarium - May 18 (tentative)

C.C. Museum of Science and History - 1st week of June

Art Museum of South Texas - 1st week of June

Art Center of Corpus Christi - May 5 (Gallery only)

Remaining Closed

Senior Centers

City Public Pools

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the city's senior centers will not be reopening any time soon. Governor Abbott is not allowing public swimming pools to be open either.

