City leaders look at future of desalination as Port of Corpus Christi CEO resigns from job

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city is learning how plans to partner with the Port of Corpus Christi on desalination will move forward after Port CEO Sean Strawbridge announced he will resign from his position next month.

Strawbridge told 3NEWS this week that desalination is necessary for growth in the Coastal Bend. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni spoke with Strawbridge about how the partnership's momentum can continue after Strawbridge steps down.

"I hope that my departure does not in any way inhibit or create obstacles for desalination," he said.

Strawbridge will resign as Port CEO on June 2. He said desalination is important for growth in the region, since water security and power availability are needed for economic development.

"What I would encourage is, the staff, the commission and certainly the community leaders, to continue on in my absence in pushing for those resources to be realized," he said.

A resolution was passed by the Port and City of Corpus Christi, saying both parties need to work together to find additional water sources. City Manager Peter Zanoni said the resolution gave him an opportunity to work with Strawbridge and his desal team, which will remain after Strawbridge leaves.

"It was a surprise to learn that he was resigning," Zanoni said. "We stay committed though to the City of Corpus Christi and the residents on that policy issue of more water. We need more water, not only as a city but as a region."

The Port is scheduled to meet next week to appoint an interim CEO. Zanoni said he was told by the Port possible candidates are their current chief operating officer and chief financial officer. The Port will also conduct a national search for a replacement CEO.

"We believe that that person also will be a point of contact for us in the city as we continue to work with the Port on water resources for the region," he said.

There are four proposed locations for a desal plant: Inner Harbor, La Quinta ship channel, Barney Davis and Harbor Island. Zanoni toured Harbor Island with Strawbridge on Wednesday and said that location could one day produce 50-100 million gallons of water a day.

"That resolution that directs their team to work with the city and the same on our side, our City Council has directed us to work with their team. So, I feel confident that direction will be there from both parties to continue to work together," he said.

Zanoni said the city and port are still moving forward to get required desal permits. The city hopes to have theirs approved in late summer or early fall.

