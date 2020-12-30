Chief Markle: Don't shoot fireworks or firearms into the air this NYE

Markle said there are reports of revelers shooting bullets into the air each year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations are underway for the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration on New Year's Eve.

Whether you are planning to watch the Mayor's New Year's Eve Big Bang Firework Show along the Bayfront or plan to celebrate with a night out on the town, city leaders have some tips you can follow to keep you and your loved ones safe, especially during this time of COVID-19.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle reminded residents that shooting fireworks inside the city limits are illegal, and you can get fined up to $2 thousand for firework violations. Markle said there will be officers patrolling just for fireworks violations.

Chief Rocha of the Corpus Christi Fire Department said every year they have to go to scenes where illegally discharged fireworks cause a fire or injure someone.

Markle also warned against people shooting guns into the air.

"Those bullets kill and hurt people when they come back down to earth," Markle said.

Markle also suggested having a designated driver if revelers intend on drinking.

Mayor Joe McComb is ready to "bid a happy goodbye to 2020" with his Big Bang Celebration. People can view the fireworks from along Ocean Drive or North Beach.

This is the first time the city has had a New Year's firework celebration.

Watch below.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.