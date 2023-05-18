Corpus Christi League of Women Voters elect first African-American president

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History was made Thursday night for the Corpus Christi League of Women Voters.
Alice Upshaw-Hawkins was sworn in Thursday evening as the league's new president.
This makes her the first African-American president in the organization's history. 3NEWS spoke with Hawkins, who said she's ready to get some work done by having initiatives such as bringing more younger people to the league.
The new president, adding for her elected role, thinks of herself as a facilitator more than a leader.
"I don't intend to really call myself the leader of this whole institution, I want to be a facilitator. I want to help people get involved, help them understand their roles and get busy," she said.
Hawkins added with the presidential election coming up, she thinks it's important to get people registered, and educated so they can go to the polls.
