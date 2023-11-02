Corpus Christi Litter Critter clean up in Flour Bluff

The event begins on Saturday, February 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Flour Bluff High school parking lot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting there "Litter Critter" clean up event in Flour Bluff to help anyone needing to get rid of large items.

The event begins on Saturday, February 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Flour Bluff High school parking lot, 2505 Waldon Road.

Residents that plan to make drop-offs should refer to the City’s Solid Waste Department website at www.cctexas.com/solid-waste/community-cleanup-programs to find the list of items accepted for Litter Critter events.

You can find the full list of the city's future "Litter Critter" events taking place this year by clicking here.

