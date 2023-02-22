City of Corpus Christi looks at standalone water sources to help withstand droughts

The Evangeline Groundwater Project would give the city an additional water-treatment plant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is still under Stage 1 water restrictions thanks to the drought the state currently is facing.

Right now, the city has four water sources -- all of them being rainwater dependent. That has city leaders looking at an additional groundwater source.

With more people moving to Corpus Christi, the city's water department has focused in on desalination in order to offset a lack of rain. An additional treatment plant also could help keep up with the city's growth.

Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer Michael Murphy said the city could potentially receive up to 25 million gallons of water if the Evangeline Groundwater Project proposal is approved.

"The drought is affecting, not only our local water source, but our replenishment zones northeast and west of the city," he said.

The Evangeline Groundwater Project would give the city an alternative to the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant -- currently its only one.

"We're trying to add additional sources to our portfolio," Murphy said. "Desal is still our number-one goal, to create that, because it brings with it a water-treatment facility. Evangeline brings additional water."

Murphy said that the goal is to find water sources that can outlast drought conditions and provide continuous support to the city.

"Those are all rainwater-dependent water sources," he said. "What we're looking for is something that is not rainwater-dependent that can stand alone. This, in turn, can maneuver us through a drought."

The four sources that Corpus Christi draws it water from are Lake Corpus Christi and the Choke Canyon Reservoir System, from Lake Texana via the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, and the Colorado River.

"To continue to grow and to continue to prosper like we're currently doing, you've got to have those additional sources of water," he said. "So these are the things you would notice mostly. And hopefully we'll get out of these water restrictions where you can only water your lawn once a week, which is where we're at right now."

The water department will go before city council next week and bring an engineering consultant to go over the financial plan to make sure the project is cost-efficient.

