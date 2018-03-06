They're known as 'Love is a Seed' and use sea glass that washes up on the bay.

They also feature different cultures through their jewelry.

Every month for the past four years they have participated in the First Friday Art walk.

"We make hand knotted macro made pieces we use sea glass from out beaches in town, sea shells coral that wash up from the bay," Harley Matthews said.

If you'd like to learn more about the designers you can find them on Facebook at 'Love is a Seed.'

