Corpus Christi man charged with 2 counts of intoxicated manslaughter after fatal crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed in an car accident near Port Aransas over the weekend, according to officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

On Aug. 13, around 11:56 p.m. officers were called to the 7500 block of Highway 361 for a major vehicle accident.

24-year-old Dylan Holland, the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck, was traveling south of HW 361 towards Corpus Christi, according to Corpus Christi police. The truck collided with a Lexus sedan traveling north toward Port Aransas.

The accident resulted in the deaths of both the 44-year-old male driver and the 42-year-old female passenger of the sedan, according to police. Holland was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police believe alcohol played a contributing factor to the crash. Holland was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

He was transported to the City Detention Center for processing and later transferred to Nueces County, according to police.

