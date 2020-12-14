Corpus Christi man charged with felony after Kingsville Police discover one kilogram of cocaine during traffic stop

55-year-old David Pulido Mungia was transported and booked into the Kleberg County Jail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On December 10 the Kingsville Police Department’s Street Level Operations Team Member, Investigator Gus Ruiz conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling to Corpus Christi, Texas from the Rio Grande Valley.

According to police 55-year-old Corpus Christi resident, David Pulido Mungia was the driver and only person inside the vehicle.

Police say during the traffic stop, Inv. Ruiz asked for and received consent to search Muniga’s vehicle.

While searching the vehicle police say Inv. Ruiz observed tampering on the dashboard of the truck, specifically on the radio area of the dash.

According to police Inv. Ruiz was able to remove the clip-on trim panel around the radio and exposed a natural void within the dashboard of the truck.

Inv. Ruiz located a bundle wrapped in black electrical tape concealed within the natural void of the dashboard, the substance contained in the black bundle was one kilogram of cocaine, said police.

It is a Felony in the first degree to possess greater than or equal to 400 grams of cocaine.

David Pulido Mungia was transported and booked into the Kleberg County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 400 grams.

