Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One Corpus Christi homeowner is showing off his Halloween spirit with a light display. Gabriel Garcia's home on Austin street is decked out with lights and decorations that synchronize to Halloween hits on a local radio station.

You can watch and listen to the light show on FM 100.7. Garcia spent the last seven months programming the lights.

A feat he says was not easy, "The hard part for me is synchronizing all the lights, because it takes me about 8 hours to program one minute of the song. So you do the math. It took me months and months to do one song," said Garcia.

The display, which cost Garcia nearly $3,000, took a week and a half to set up. He plans to keep them up through the month of October, for Halloween of course before taking them down just in time for him to set up his annual Christmas lights display.

If you would like to catch the light show, just tune your car radio to FM 100.7 and look for the lights on 3425 Austin Street.

