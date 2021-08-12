Corpus Christi man gets life in prison for targeting underage victims online for sex acts

Authorities said more than 10 young girls ranging from 8 to 17 years of age were victimized.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 35-year-old Corpus Christi man has been sentenced to federal prison for life for using social media to entice a young girl to engage in sexual activity, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Robert Velasquez pleaded guilty in January 2020. Thursday, Dec. 9, Senior U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack ordered he serve the rest of life in prison.

At the hearing, the court heard additional information including impact statements from three of his victims. Additional information was also presented about the identification of several victims between the ages eight and 15. The court said that given the nature of the defendant’s conduct and the damage he had done to the victims and their families, she felt she had no other sentence available to her that could properly protect the community.

“Using any type of social media to target our children is deplorable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. “Such communication avenues can be wonderful tools to share stories and connect with people, but we must remain vigilant and cautious. This defendant abused these systems and hunted for victims who were specifically underage and local. Thankfully, he will be behind bars, but the case is a good reminder to monitor our children’s activity and to be careful about having identifiable information readily available.”

The investigation began in January 2019. Authorities ultimately reviewed more than 50,000 social media chats which led to the identification of over 10 young girls ranging from 8 to 17 years of age whom Velasquez victimized.

He had used the victims’ social media accounts to determine they were local and underage, federal prosecutors said. He then targeted them with complimentary messages and long conversations in order to get the girls to meet for sex. In some instances, he photographed the children during their physical encounters.

Velasquez has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI and the Corpus Christi Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children conducted the investigation.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.