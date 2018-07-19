Corpus Christi (kIII News) — A 38-year-old Corpus Christi man was sentenced Thursday to federal prison for stealing packages from people's doorsteps.

Christopher Escobedo was sentenced to three years in prison after making a guilty plea back in March for taking packages that had been left on doorsteps by the U.S. Postal Service. The crimes were said to have been committed between Dec. 31-Jan. 8.

The case was investigated by the Corpus Christi Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Investigators said this case should send a clear message to mail thieves that they will face prosecution.

