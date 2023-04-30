Corpus Christi man kills parking attendant then returns to date

The man allegedly scammed him out of money while posing as a parking attendant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man has been charged with murder after police said he shot and killed another man.

The man allegedly scammed him out of money while posing as a parking attendant during a date.

29-year-old, Erick Aguirre is charged with murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Elliot Nix.

Aguirre was arrested in Aransas County and extradited back to Harris County on April 25.

Investigators said Aguirre paid Nix 40 dollars to park his car, but a restaurant server told him, it was a scam.

Aguirre allegedly went back and shot Nix and then returned for dinner. Nix was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Aguirre was arrested days ago when his date came forward after seeing a crime stoppers picture. His bond is set at 200-thousand dollars.

