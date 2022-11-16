DOJ: Federal jury convicts Corpus Christi man after police find pipe bomb in his room

The defense argued that Elden Brennan was only trying to make a firework. The jury, however, found him guilty of possessing an unregistered destructive device.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man has been convicted of having an "unregistered destructive device" after authorities found a pipe bomb in his room, according to a news release from the Southern District of the United States Attorney’s Office said.

A federal jury deliberated for just 90 minutes before finding Elden Don Brannan, 44, guilty.

It was on Feb. 23 when Corpus Christi police responded to Brannan's home for reports of an argument between family members. That's when Brannan's sister told officers that he had a bomb in his room, the release said.

The jury heard from a law enforcement officer that helped disassemble the device. The officer said it consisted of "a fuse inserted into metal pipe wrapped in tape containing 39.7 grams of black powder and pyrotechnic stars, a wax-like substance and five U.S. dimes." A lab analysis determined the stars, powder and fuse were all explosive materials, the release said. The bomb was also not registered to Brannan in the National Firearms Registration and transfer record.

The defense argued that Brennan was only trying to make a firework, the release said. The jury, however, found Brennan guilty as charged.

U.S. District Judge David Morales presided over trial and set sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. At that time, Brannan faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He will stay in custody until that hearing.

