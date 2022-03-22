Corpus Christi man pleads guilty to conducting illegal gambling businesses

As part of his guilty pleas, Nichols agreed to forfeit more than $2.1 million, which were combined proceeds from his illegal activity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man entered a guilty plea after being charged with operating illegal gambling businesses.

According to information from the Corpus Christi Police Blotter page, 46-year-old Nathan Nichols was the owner of two establishments that both contained illegal gaming devices.

The CCPD Narcotics and Vice Division investigated Nicholas and found he was using equipment that was computer based instead of casino style equipment.

Once CCPD, along with Homeland Security and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations conducted the investigation they also found stolen government property at one of the establishments.

According to the blotter page, during prosecution Nichols admitted to operating illegal gambling businesses. As part of his guilty pleas, Nichols agreed to forfeit a total of $2.1 million, which were combined proceeds from his illegal activity.