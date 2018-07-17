A sentence was announced Monday for the Corpus Christi man convicted of shooting and killing the father of a teenage girl he had allegedly been hitting on.

Aldo Naranjo was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Joel Cunha. According to prosecutors, Naranjo shot Cunha back in January of 2017 outside a home near Weber and Gollihar.

Prosecutors said Naranjo was hitting on the victim's then 14-year-old daughter. Naranjo reportedly got into a fight with Cunha, and that led to him opening fire.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII