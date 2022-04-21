Corpus Christi man sentenced to federal prison for possessing pornography featuring young children

Camden Chase Plumb, 43, pleaded guilty to having more than 1,300 images and videos depicting prepubescent children being sexually exploited.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man will spend more than 15 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, Department of Justice officials said in a statement.

Camden Chase Plumb, 43, pleaded guilty to having more than 1,300 images of child pornography on Oct. 5, 2021. He was sentenced to 190 months (15.8 years) in federal prison on Wednesday, April 20.

The court considered victim impact statements and took into account Plumb’s previous state conviction for indecency with a minor in determining his sentence, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said. Plumb will also serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender and pay $15,000 in restitution to victims, officials said.

Officials with Homeland Security, the Corpus Christi Police Department and the FBI began investigating Plumb in June 2017 for sexual abuse of a minor. The investigation led to the seizure of his cell phone and a computer he had used. Forensic analysis of the devices resulted in the discovery of 1,058 images of child pornography on his cell phone, and 113 videos and 230 images of child pornography on the computer, officials said.

Both devices included images depicting prepubescent children being sexually exploited.

