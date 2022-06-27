Corpus Christi man shot, killed at apartment complex

28-year-old Jamarcas Terrell was shot early Sunday morning after an argument at an apartment complex. He later died, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot and killed over the weekend and police are searching for the person responsible, according to officials.

The crime happened on Sunday, June 26, on the 5000 Block of Gollihar around 4:48 a.m. When they arrived on scene, Corpus Christi police said they found Jamarcas Terrell with a gunshot wound.

CPR was performed on Terrell until medics arrived on scene. He was later taken to the hospital were he died from his injuries.

CCPD said that the shooter showed up to the apartment where an argument broke out that escalated into Terrell being shot. Terrell lived at the apartment complex.

Police said that Terrell and the shooter knew each other and that it was not a random act of violence.

Police are still looking for the shooter. If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.