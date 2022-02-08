Where is Jose Plazola? Corpus Christi man still missing after 23 years

On Feb. 14, 1999, Jose Plazola vanished and has not been seen since. His family is still searching for answers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family is still searching for answers more than two decades after their loved one vanished.

Valentine's Day will mark 23 years since Jose Plazola III was seen in Corpus Christi. He vanished on Feb. 14, 1999.

Plazola was 36-years-old when he was reported missing. He would be 58 today.

Plazola is described as standing 5 foot 9 inches, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about this case, call Corpus Christi police at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.