Corpus Christi man tied to June shooting awaits transport back to Nueces County

37-year-old Joshua Lomas was located by law enforcement at a residence in Kingsland, Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement located the suspect involved in a June shooting that left one person dead.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Redbud Drive for a shooting, according to the CCPD blotter page.

When officers arrived they found a 45-year-old shooting victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

After looking into leads, law enforcement was able to secure an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Joshua Lomas.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, U.S. Marshals along with other law enforcement were able to track down Lomas to a residence in Kingsland, Texas.

Lomas was transported to the Tarrant County Jail for processing. Lomas is awaiting extradition to Nueces County, according to the blotter page.

