Corpus Christi man turns himself in for debit card abuse, burglary charges

COPPERAS COVE (KCEN) - A Corpus Christi man is in the Coryell County Jail on burglary of a vehicle and debit abuse charges.

The man turned himself in to the Copperas Cove Police Department Wednesday.

On January 2, 2017, he allegedly stole a debit card from a vehicle and used the card at Walmart located at 2720 East Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove.

He was taken into custody without incident. He received an $8,000 surety bond for the debit card abuse charge and $3,000 for the burglary of a vehicle charge.