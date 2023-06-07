Corpus Christi man's car crushed by falling tree limb

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi man was hot under the collar after discovering that his car had been crushed by a part of a tree that fell onto it during the overnight rain.
The large tree limb came crashing down on top of Robert Pullen's vehicle along Coleman Avenue at 10th Street. The tree limb blew out his entire back window and knocked off other parts of his car.
"Came out this morning and, man, what happened? The tree, I guess snapped right there and broke the windshield and damaged it pretty bad. Hopefully maybe the city can take care of the problem they have here -- all the way down the street trees all over the deal," he said.
Pullen said he believes the city is responsible and plans on filing a claim.
