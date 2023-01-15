Fuel, oil spill into Corpus Christi Marina after boat fire, officials say

Boom has been deployed to contain the fuel and oil while crews also work to extract it from the water, a news release from the City of Corpus Christi said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that left a shrimp boat severely damaged spilled oil into the waters at the Corpus Christi Marina Sunday, officials with the city said.

Boom has been deployed to contain the fuel and oil while crews also work to extract it from the water, a news release from the City of Corpus Christi said.

The oil and fuel spilled into the water after the fire on the boat caused it to sink.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at the Cooper's Alley L-Head. The Coast Guard, Corpus Christi Fire Department, Port of Corpus Christi, Texas General Land Office and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality all responded to the scene.

Fire crews quickly had the fire out and no injuries were reported, officials said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.