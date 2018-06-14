Climb Out of the Darkness is the world's largest event raising awareness of maternal mental illnesses like postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety and OCD, postpartum post-traumatic stress, postpartum psychosis, perinatal bipolar mood disorders, and pregnancy depression and anxiety.

Click here to learn more about the newly formed group.

Climb Out of the Darkness is held on or near the longest day of the year annually to help shine the most light on perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

This year most climbs will be on Saturday, June 23rd.

