Corpus Christi mayor encourages fitness and wellness during this months 5K

Mayor Guajardo teamed up with the Laguna Apartments and First United Methodist Church to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday the Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo hosted the second ‘We Run This City 5K.’



Saturday’s race took place at Salinas Park and this time came equipped with COVID-19 vaccines for those who were interested.



Mayor Guajardo teamed up with the Laguna Apartments and First United Methodist Church to bring out a Walgreens mobile clinic to reach more of the community.



They were also joined by student athletes from across the Coastal Bend who were there to encourage young people to consider getting the shot.

“We are so excited because it’s about empowering each other. Get out, be a little more healthy, get a run in 3.1 miles and enjoy some tacos and get vaccinated if you need to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Guajardo.

Sunday, the Walgreens mobile clinic will be at first United Methodist Church at 900 Shoreline Blvd. From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m and pharmacists will be on site to answer questions.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.