CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi mayor and city council members raised concern Tuesday over part of a planned canal redevelopment project for North Beach -- specifically a structure that would serve as a breakwater for large ships that routinely go back and forth in that area.

The structure would also help to prevent flooding on North Beach, but Mayor Joe McComb said it is really the Port of Corpus Christi's responsibility to fund that part of the project.

McComb said the breakwater structure would be a series of islands meant to block larger waves, and that is has nothing to do with the canal project on North Beach. He said it has more to do with the Port's expansion and the building of the new Harbor Bridge, saying that the supertankers that will be going through the ship channel will be producing those large waves and increasing the rate of erosion on North Beach.

"The reason the increased wave action is happening is because the Port of Corpus Christi and the replacement of the bridge. That means this ought to be a mitigation project for the Port of Corpus Christi and not the City of Corpus Christi," McComb said. "We didn't ask for this expense."

McComb said there is already a $300,000 study being done by someone who provided their own money to look at everything. He asked if the City is studying the same thing, than why are they spending more than $240,000? The mayor said the City shouldn't be spending any more money until the drainage problem can be fixed, whether that's with a canal or something else.

Mayor McComb and city council tabled the item Tuesday and asked City Manager Peter Zanoni to find out if they are duplicate studies. He said if they are not, then it is time to talk.

