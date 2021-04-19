Corpus Christi mayor creates task forces to help the community

Three task forces have been created all with their own mission.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo has created a series of task forces to address specific issues in the community.

So far, three task forces have been created. One to address the local environment, one to look at animal care and one to address food insecurity in the city. The mayor says they all have their own mission to help

"They're essential to any municipal government. I feel that and so I am making time to make sure that they're part of my agenda if you will because they need to be, they're so important," said Mayor Guajardo.

Mayor Guajardo says there another task force in the works called the mayors teen task force. Guajardo says her own son will chair that panel and they are already meeting to discuss what issues they hope to address.

