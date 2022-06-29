Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo announces plans for re-election

Guajardo is the City's 58th mayor and hopes residents will consider her again for another term.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced that she will be seeking re-election. She's the City's 58th mayor and the office holds a two year term.

Guajardo said she is focused on the City's progress.

"The future of our city is so bright and we have so many things happening, we have such progress happening," Guajardo said. "Continuing to do that is what I ask the people, I thank the people of Corpus Christi. I ask them to hire me back, hire me back for two years, let me continue to work for you, let me continue to be that full time mayor that I have promised and proven to be.

Guajardo said she thanks the community for having the faith in her to do the job thus far.

