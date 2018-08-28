Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It was in 1920 when women were finally given the right to vote, and to honor that day the Corpus Christi City Council proclaimed a special day for women.

Mayor Joe McComb officially proclaimed Aug. 26 as Women's Equality Day. The day is to honor all women in Corpus Christi and to remember that every person's vote counts, regardless of their gender.

