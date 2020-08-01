CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans to expand one of the biggest shelters in Corpus Christi may not be happening after all, according to the executive director of the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

Good Sam Executive Director Carole Murphry said the deal to move the shelter to the old Lamar Elementary School campus is being met with so much resistance from neighbors, she said if they really do not want it, then Good Sam doesn't want to intrude.

3News reached out to City Hall for reaction to the change in plans.

According to Mayor Joe McComb, the first he heard about Good Sam's decision was when 3News called him for an interview.

McComb trusts Murphrey's decision and knows the Ed Rachal Foundation will do good for the neighborhood no matter what they decide to use the building for.

McComb says when one door closes, another one opens.

"There are services out these people, and if we can get them to the services that are available and help them turn their lives around and start living life over again, that's going to be a good thing. So everyone is focusing on the issue homelessness," McComb said

According to the mayor, it's essential to identify those who need services, whether it be for addiction or mental health.

McComb's top priority would be reconciling the homeless with their families and fixing the root of their issues.

Back in October, the city designated a new office for helping the homeless not to spend more money, but to coordinate the work that's being done among all of the agencies in the community.

McComb says the new location was going to be a giant step forward, and it still could be but maybe just at a different footprint somewhere.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: